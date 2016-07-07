With UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, set to meet in Istanbul on Sunday to review candidates to join its prestigious World Heritage List—ranging from 350-million-year old fossils to works by Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier—it is essential to cast an eye on global heritage under threat. There are at least 48 UNESCO World Heritage sites in the world which could disappear into the annals of history over the next few generations.

Some man-made, some natural wonders, these locations are either in war-torn or poverty struck areas. Many sites have already been destroyed in attacks by groups such as the Taliban in Afghanistan or DAESH in Syria. "What happened in Syria and Iraq as well as in Mali and Afghanistan was so shocking that the process of preparing UNESCO's lists has become of great political importance," said UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova.

Earlier this year, DAESH blew up the ancient Nabu temple in Iraq. In 2012 a Malian jihadist blew up nine mausoleums and part of Timbuktu's famous Sidi Yahia mosque. In Afghanistan, meanwhile, the Taliban destroyed the giant Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.

But now, climate change is also threatening to add more tangible history to the list of World Heritage in Danger.

Here we take a look at four sites on the in danger list and three other locations threatened by climate change.

Church of the Nativity, Palestine

The Birthplace of Jesus: Church of the Nativity and the Pilgrimage Route in Bethlehem is located in Palestine. Sitting 10 kilometres south of Jerusalem, the site is identified by Christian tradition as the birthplace of Jesus since the 2nd century.

The main church's roof structure is highly vulnerable because of lack of maintenance and repair.

According to the World Heritage list website, increasing urbanisation is adding to the damage. It states "an increase in the number of vehicles, inadequate parking, and small industries within the historic city have resulted in a polluted environment that is negatively affecting the facades of both the Church of the Nativity and other buildings along the Pilgrimage Route."

New constructions are also having a negative impact on the traditional nature of the area near the Church of the Nativity, interfering with the views of the historic venue.

Simien National Park, Ethiopia

Simien National Park in Ethiopia, part of Eastern Afromontane archipelago, has been on the World Heritage list since 1978 and on the in danger list since 1996.

The peaks and valleys are the result of natural erosion and are breathtaking to behold. Its natural undulation includes precipices which drop 1,500 metres.

Considered a biodiversity hotspot, Simien is also home to some extremely rare animals such as the Gelada baboon, the Simien fox and the Walia ibex, a goat that only lives in that region.

In the 90s, the threats to Simien were categorised as "civil unrest". Threats to its integrity and biodiversity have only increased over time. Since then factors impacting the park have come to include (as per the in danger list):

Ground transport infrastructure

Identity, social cohesion, changes in local population and community

Land conversion

Livestock farming / grazing of domesticated animals

Other Threats: Declining populations of Walia ibex, Ethiopian wolf and other large mammal species

Many of these are a direct result of human intervention. At least 80 per cent of the park at the time of its inscription was under human use of one form or another. Human settlement, cultivation, soil erosion, agricultural and pastoral activities, cultivation of a vast area of the property and grazing of a large number of animals have severely affected the natural values of the park.

The ancient city of Palmyra, Syria

Palmyra located in Syria houses the ruins of a great city, once one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world. Palmyra was part of the ancient Silk Road and according to the Guardian, rose to great prosperity because of its tolerant, multicultural and pluralistic outlooks towards trade and worship.

The ancient city was captured by DAESH during the Syrian conflict in 2015 and reclaimed by regime forces in 2016. While substantial sites and artefacts survived the onslaught, the most famous temples of Bel and Bal Shamain and the Arch of Triumph were largely reduced to rubble.

UNESCO is currently assessing the damage and cost of restoration for the site. Some experts are hopeful Palmyra can be restored through some recreation; others like Bokova are cognizant of the irreparable loss if even one statue is destroyed. Destroying a people's identity by wiping their history off the face of this earth defines efforts towards ethnic cleansing, Bokova explained in an interview with the Guardian.

Bamiyan Valley, Afghanistan

They survived war and weather for over 1,500 years, the Bamiyan Buddhas. Carved out of a cliff face by monks—over 50 and 30 metres in height respectively—the two sandstone Buddhas would benignly tower over the local populace in Bamiyan Valley in Afghanistan.

Then in 2001, Taliban leader Mullah Omar ordered their destruction along with other statues thought to be idols.

It wasn't easy; the Taliban tried anti-missile and tank fire before they drilled holes into the base of the statues and packed them with dynamite. The entire effort took over two weeks, destroying history which spans centuries.

The archaeological Bamiyan site features numerous caves forming a large ensemble of Buddhist monasteries, chapels and sanctuaries along the foothills of the valley dating from 3 CE to 5 CE.

The site is in a fragile state of conservation, according to the World Heritage in Danger website. It has suffered from abandonment, military action and dynamite explosions.

The major dangers include the risk of imminent collapse of the Buddha niches, further deterioration of still existing mural paintings in the caves, looting and illicit excavation. Parts of the site are inaccessible due to the presence of antipersonnel mines.