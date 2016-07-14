Philando Castile, the 32-year-old black man shot by police in the US state of Minnesota last week, has been laid to rest after a his funeral procession drew more than 1,500 mourners.

Thursday's procession comes a week after Castile was shot by Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a routine traffic stop in the St Paul suburb of Falcon Heights.

Mourners, many clad in all white, held placards reading United for Philando. Among those in attendance were Minnesota lawmakers Governor Mark Dayton, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken and Congressman Keith Ellison.

Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynold's four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of his killing, attended alongside her mother.

Reynolds recorded the moments after Castile was shot on her mobile phone.

The public service which took place at St Paul Cathedral lasted 90 minutes. His uncle Clarence Castile asked loved ones to "stay strong for Phil".

The eulogy by the reverend touched on racial profiling, drawing parallels to Mississippi in the 50s when civil rights activists were persecuted.

'Racially motivated'

In the days following Castile's death, Dayton was joined by tens of thousands of others throughout the country in saying that Castile had been targeted because of his race.

Speaking at a July 7 press conference, Dayton said the killing of Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor, is an example of prevailing racism in the United States.

"Would this have happened if the driver or passenger had been white? I don't think it would have [...] I think all of us are forced to confront that this kind of racism exists, and it's incumbent upon all of us to vow that we're going to do whatever we can to see that it doesn't continue to happen."