Germany's anti-Islamic, anti-immigrant movement PEGIDA said on Monday it has launched a process to form a political party.

PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) said the new party would work as an ally of the populist far-right group AfD (Alternative for Germany). The new grouping would be called the Popular Party for Freedom and Direct Democracy, or the FDDV by its German acronym, PEGIDA head Lutz Bachmann said at a meeting in Dresden, the movement's eastern stronghold.

"Scum" and "cattle"

Bachmann -- who was convicted and fined in May for inciting racial hatred by branding refugees "cattle" and "scum" on social media -- insisted he did not intend to stand for the leadership.

"I am still the Lutz of PEGIDA on the street," he said.

In January 2015, Bachmann resigned over a selfie with a Hitler-style moustache and hairstyle. However, he was reinstated few weeks later when PEGIDA's leadership said that the picture had been doctored.

PEGIDA-AfD alliance

The move to form a party comes as authorities mull a ban for the original association which spawned PEGIDA over fears of growing extremism.

Bachmann insisted the new party would not seek to overshadow the AfD. The party has polled at more than 10 percent support in recent months.