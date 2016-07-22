Donald Trump has accepted the Republican Presidential nomination on the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.

During the 75-minute speech on Thursday, Trump expressed support for the LGBTQ community, promised to restore safety to the country and said that under his presidency America will come first.

"Our convention occurs at a moment of crisis for our nation. The attacks on our police, and the terrorism in our cities, threaten our very way of life. Any politician who does not grasp this danger is not fit to lead our country."

Trump reiterated his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border and emphasised that immigration from any "nation that has been compromised by terrorism" must be suspended.

Fierce Clinton Critic

Trump's speech specifically targeted Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's nominee for president by making references to her time as Secretary of State, "this is the legacy of Hillary Clinton: death, destruction, terrorism and weakness," he said.

The convention included speakers denouncing Clinton for the deaths of their loved ones, her foreign policy and how national security was put at risk when Clinton used a private email server to deal with sensitive government information.

Laying out his case against Clinton, Trump denounced nation-building policies that were actually put in place to some extent by George W. Bush without mentioning by name the Republican president who launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Trump said that the policies pursued by Clinton in Iraq, Libya, Egypt and Syria helped exacerbate the crisis in that region and blamed her for the rise of DAESH militants. He also criticised her willingness to accept the Syrian refugees caught in a crisis that he claims "threaten America."

Ivanka Shows Support For Her Father

Ivanka Trump stepped out in support for her father as she introduced him to the stage at the convention, promising that he would be a compassionate leader who would fight for women's rights and affordable childcare.

"My father not only has the strength and ability necessary to be the next president, but also the kindness and compassion that will enable him to be the leader that this country needs," the businesswoman and entrepreneur said.