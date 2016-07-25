In the winter of 2005, Waleed Rashid thought he had what it took to be Donald Trump's apprentice.

At 25, Rashid — who emigrated from Soviet-occupied Afghanistan to the United States with his family in the mid-1980s — had a master's degree in business administration, a tech start-up and years of business experience under his belt.

Most importantly though, he never missed an episode of The Apprentice, Trump's reality television programme, which debuted to massive viewership the year prior.

Rashid, who admitted to never watching much television, would sit rapt as Trump and his team of advisers doled out challenge after challenge to two teams of eager young professionals desperate to impress the fast-talking real estate titan.

"I wanted to understand why everyone – Trump, the contestants, everyone – did what they did," Rashid said.

Recognising the intensity of his engagement with the programme, friends and family encouraged Rashid to try out for the show, so he did.

When he filled out the online application at the end of 2005, he had few expectations.

Within a few weeks, Rashid received a phone call from producers at NBC, the network that aired The Apprentice.

‘Taliban' contestant

The phone call turned into a phone interview, which eventually led to an in-person sit-down with producers at the NBC bureau in San Francisco.

At the time, Rashid was eager to join the cast.

"I didn't necessarily trust Trump's business judgment, even then, but I was fascinated by the whole thing."

In the years preceding the premiere of The Apprentice, Rashid like most people of his generation, had little sense of Trump's personality or experiences outside the tabloid headlines his two divorces and three marriages had earned.

Years ago, Rashid said he attempted to read The Art of the Deal, the 1987 New York Times bestseller that drove producer Mark Burnett to approach Trump with the idea for the show. Rashid wouldn't make it past the first few pages.

"Literally one of the first things he said was that everyone in business has to learn to play golf."

He never picked up the book again.

He may have doubted Trump's value as a mentor but Rashid was still excited by the opportunity to test his limits as a businessman.

"Could I last all those weeks and make it through those tasks," he wondered.

But the producers, it seemed, were more interested in casting standard reality television archetypes, than professional businesspeople.

After all, the franchise's breakout star, Omarosa Manigault – who appeared in three seasons – was a combative and divisive figure who would go on to be given the title of "most hated reality TV star of all time."

Looking back on the audition process, Rashid realised the two-part interview, totalling an hour, focused almost entirely on his personal life.

"They asked me things like: ‘How do you feel about women in business' or ‘Do you believe a glass ceiling exists' or ‘What is your connection to Afghanistan'."

Rashid answered honestly, something he now believes he shouldn't have done.

"I think they wanted me to play ‘the Taliban' character for them, but that's not who I am and that's not what my family is."

Producers told Rashid they appreciated the fact that he was able to maintain a connection to his religion and homeland while still embracing US culture, but he never heard back from them.

"Had I answered differently I probably would have been cast."

Trump, the candidate

Rashid only occasionally followed Trump over the next 11 years.

That was until June 16, 2015, when Trump formally announced his bid for the presidency of the United States.

Like millions of others in the US, Rashid was in disbelief at Trump's decision to enter the already crowded field of Republican or GOP hopefuls.

"If he truly wanted to be a politician, why didn't he start smaller; a governorship or even the Mayor of New York. Who starts their political career by running for the highest office in the land?"

He took Trump's announcement the only way he knew how, as a publicity stunt at best and a joke at worst.

"I didn't think he would last through the first round of debates."

But Trump surprised everyone.

Just over a year later on July 19, 2016, having survived five months of primaries, countless debates and constant controversy, Trump officially became the Republican Party's nominee at the convention in Ohio.

Throughout the course of his campaign, Trump's rhetoric has put US citizens like Rashid in a confounding position.

Trump, the divider

A decade prior, friends and family saw Rashid as a shoo-in to become Trump's apprentice. Today, the 36-year-old Afghan-Muslim immigrant who has worked with Afghan and Syrian refugees in Greece is the embodiment of everything Trump's rhetoric is meant to oppose.

In December 2015, Trump called for a complete ban on Muslims entering the United States. That was followed by a February declaration that he had "absolutely no problem" with "looking Syrian children in the face" and telling them "they can't come" to the United States.

It was precisely these sorts of statements that led the Islamic Human Rights Organisation, a London-based Muslim advocacy group, to name Trump their "Islamophobe of the Year".

Father's fortunes

Since 1975, when he first began purchasing high-priced New York real estate, Trump has tried to downplay the influence his father – a real estate developer in the Big Apple – had on his career.

According to an investigation in the Village Voice, when Trump couldn't convince New York City officials to grant him a tax subsidy to purchase the Grand Hyatt Hotel, city officials only gave in because of the years of donations to the city from his father.

Trump also took advantage of the head of the Hyatt hotel chain's absence – he was in the Nepalese mountains – to push forward a disputed clause in the contract that was considered unfavourable to the Hyatt.

"If he becomes president, you will see the kinds of nepotism and corruption that will make you feel like you're in the middle of Kabul, not Washington," said Rashid.

Trump, the brand

To Rashid, Trump's highly charged, divisive bombast is merely a carefully calculated exacerbation of the public persona he has crafted through the decades.

Like many others, Rashid believes that Trump the presidential candidate is as much the showman as Trump the reality TV star.

"This is just another brand extension for him."

The Art of the Deal begins with a declaration that Trump is driven by the "poetry" and art of deal making, not the money, but the ghostwriter who followed Trump for months in the 1980s, flatly rejects the statement he helped write.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Tony Schwartz said three things drive Trump: "money, praise and celebrity."