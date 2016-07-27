Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Wednesday that food supplies are close to running out in northeast Nigeria, where thousands of people are living in "catastrophic" conditions.

MSF says the region devastated by Boko Haram's insurgency had between 500,000 and 800,000 people trapped in areas that cannot be reached by humanitarian workers.

MSF emergency program manager Hugues Robert stated that the people living in villages and towns across Borno State are totally dependent on external assistance which he says is "cruelly lacking."

"If we don't manage quickly to provide them with food, water and urgent medical supplies, malnutrition and disease will continue to wreak havoc," he said.

MSF suggested that A UN "top emergency" designation which would put Nigeria on a list with Syria, Iraq and Yemen, would immediately mobilise more resources to a crisis that has not received nearly enough attention.

The medical charity also called on the United Nations to set up emergency food pipelines to the area where up to 800,000 civilians have been cut off for over a year.

In a news conference, MSF general director Bruno Jochum said "There is a vital need to have a food pipeline in place to save the population that can be saved."

Pipelines are needed as international organisations are struggling to access the villages and towns in northeast Nigeria.

The roads are unsafe for aid convoys due to mines, and it is not easy to find military escorts willing to make the dangerous journey.