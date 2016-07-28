In the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, deaf model Nyle DiMarco became an inspiration to many when he and his partner Peta Murgatroyd, won the Mirrorball trophy.

At one point in the competition, DiMarco, who was born deaf, brought the judges and audience to tears by performing in complete silence.

This was to give the audience a feel of what it was like for a deaf dancer.

DiMarco wasn't the only deaf competitor on the reality dance show.

In the show's sixth season in 2008, Marlee Matlin competed with her partner Fabian Sanchez, but they were the sixth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Matlin said in the past she decided to participate in the competition because it was outside her comfort zone.

Dance is art

Dance is an art all in its self, with a large part of a dancer's world being music. However, for deaf dancers that's a misconception.

With many forms of dance throughout the world, it's hard to keep both feet on the floor.

Depending on the type of dance, there might be jumping, leaping, twisting and turning in accordance to the sound of the beat.

The question that arises is, how can the deaf dance without hearing the sound of music?