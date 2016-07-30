Australians gathered across the country on Saturday to protest the mistreatment of Aboriginal children held in juvenile detention centres, following disturbing footage released by the ABC's Four Corners report.

About 300 people turned out in Sydney, while similar protests were held in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Protesters held up signs and banners that read "Kids need nurture never torture" and "Children are precious".

Student Marlon Schloeffel said the issues were ingrained in Australian culture and were only getting worse.

"I'm here to support Indigenous people and their struggle; you know they've been oppressed [through] colonization by the Australian states and government and this has continued, it's worsened," Schloeffel said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ordered a Royal Commission, the most powerful enquiry in the country, into the treatment of children in detention earlier this week after footage showed prison guards at Don Dale detention centre in the Northern Territory, tear gassing teenage inmates and strapping a half-naked, hooded-boy to a chair. Turnbull however, rejected calls for a broader national inquiry.

Protesters also expressed their frustration with the lack of consultation with the Indigenous Australiansover the royal commission's terms of reference.

"I want to see public offices held to account for their crimes against Indigenous people. I want to see politicians held to account for the legislation they put through which causes the suffering and leads to the suffering of Indigenous people," said journalism student James McCallum.