A gunman killed a woman and seriously wounded three others early on Sunday when he shot into a crowd as people streamed out of nightclubs in Texas, police said.

The Austin Police Department said it was seeking Endicott McCray, a slender 24-year-old black man.

The incident began shortly after 2:15am (0715 GMT) in the busy downtown area of Austin filled with bars and nightclubs, with police warning people on Twitter to steer clear of the area due to an "active shooter".

One woman was killed and three other women were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

A fifth victim, a man, refused aid, the ATCEMS said.

Police later confirmed there had been a second, separate shooting incident in the area, which took place just minutes later, although only the gunman was injured.

At the time, police initially thought they were facing multiple shooters. Instead, it turned out to be one individual armed with a rifle who was firing from different spots.

'Very chaotic scene'

At a pre-dawn press conference broadcast via Periscope, Austin Police Chief of Staff Brian Manley said the shooter in the first incident, was still at large.