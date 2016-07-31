WORLD
4 MIN READ
Police seek man in Texas shooting that killed one
Police in Texas said Sunday they were seeking a person of interest in an overnight shooting that killed a young woman and wounded four other people.
Police seek man in Texas shooting that killed one
A screenshot of a video showing police at the scene of deadly shootings in Austin, Texas on July 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2016

A gunman killed a woman and seriously wounded three others early on Sunday when he shot into a crowd as people streamed out of nightclubs in Texas, police said.

The Austin Police Department said it was seeking Endicott McCray, a slender 24-year-old black man.

The incident began shortly after 2:15am (0715 GMT) in the busy downtown area of Austin filled with bars and nightclubs, with police warning people on Twitter to steer clear of the area due to an "active shooter".

One woman was killed and three other women were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

A fifth victim, a man, refused aid, the ATCEMS said.

Police later confirmed there had been a second, separate shooting incident in the area, which took place just minutes later, although only the gunman was injured.

At the time, police initially thought they were facing multiple shooters. Instead, it turned out to be one individual armed with a rifle who was firing from different spots.

'Very chaotic scene'

At a pre-dawn press conference broadcast via Periscope, Austin Police Chief of Staff Brian Manley said the shooter in the first incident, was still at large.

Recommended

After receiving reports of the first incident, officers arrived in the busy downtown area where they found "a very chaotic scene," Manley said.

There appeared to have been a disturbance during which an individual pulled out a gun and fired into a crowd of pedestrians, he said.

A woman in her 20s was shot and died at the scene.

Seven minutes later police were notified of a second shooting inside a nearby parking garage, he said.

In that incident, an individual pulled out a gun and fired, but was then confronted by witnesses who knocked him down and disarmed him.

Manley said the alleged shooter, who was injured, was apprehended and taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

It was unclear if the shooters knew any of their victims, with Manley saying it was part of the ongoing investigation.

Sam Vedamanikam, 26, told the Austin American-Statesman newspaper that he and several friends were leaving a dance club and heading to their car when they heard four or five gunshots.

"There were just tons of people on Sixth Street and I see all of them jump toward the ground," Vedamanikam told the newspaper. "A lot of people were screaming."

The incident comes a day after a gunman attacked a suburban Seattle home killing three people.

On July 25, a shooting at a nightclub for teenagers in Fort Myers, Florida left at least two people dead and 14 injured.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake