Global heat, greenhouse gases and sea levels all climbed to record highs last year, making 2015 the worst in modern times across a range of key environmental indicators, international scientists said Tuesday.

A dire picture of the Earth's health is painted in the State of the Climate report, a peer-reviewed 300-page tome that comes out once a year and is compiled by 450 scientists from around the world.

The record heat that the planet experienced last year was driven partially by global warming, and was exacerbated by the ocean heating trend known as El Nino, it said.

El Nino, which just ended in July, was one of the strongest the Earth has seen "since at least 1950," said the report, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information.

Thomas Karl, director of the NOAA division, described the report as an "annual physical" of the Earth's health.

"Clearly, the report in 2015 shows not only that the temperature of the planet is increasing, but all the related symptoms that you might expect to see with a rising temperature are also occurring," he told reporters on a conference call.

"El Nino certainly gave it a boost, so to speak, from the standpoint of global temperatures."

Adding to the health metaphor, the report also featured a haiku by co-author Gregory Johnson, an oceanographer with NOAA, who wrote:

"El Nino waxes,

warm waters shoal, flow eastward,

Earth's fever rises."

New records

Major concentrations of greenhouse gases -- including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and nitrous oxide -- are the by-products of fossil fuel burning.

All three "rose to new record high values during 2015," said the findings, based on tens of thousands of measurements from multiple independent datasets.

The annual average atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, reached 400.8 parts per million (ppm), surpassing 400 ppm for the first time, marking "the largest annual increase observed in the 58-year record."

On average globally, 2015's CO2 level was 399.4 ppm, an increase of 2.2 ppm over 2014.

This "means that 2016 is easily going to surpass this milestone," said climatologist Jessica Blunden, lead editor at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

The report also confirmed the NOAA and NASA finding that Earth's average land and ocean surface temperatures warmed to record levels in 2015.