At least 400 suspected drug users or leaders have been killed in the Philippines by police since President Rodrigo Duterte's inauguration last month, the police have boasted.

Another 210 others have been killed by vigilantes who were encouraged by Duterte's pledges of impunity.

Duterte, who said his top priority is to eradicate the drug menace, won a landslide victory in the country's May 9 presidential election.

He has repeatedly urged police forces to increase their efforts to eliminate drug-related problems in the country.

In his first State of the Nation address last week, Duterte said, "We will not stop until the last drug lord, the last financier and the last pusher have surrendered or been put behind bars or below the ground, if they so wish."

In a nationally televised speech in June, he stated ordinary citizens and communist rebels are also expected to help law enforcement officials in the country's war against drugs.

"If they are there in your neighbourhood, feel free to call us, the police or do it yourself if you have the gun. You have my support," he said.

If the suspects resist arrest "you can kill him. Shoot him and I'll give you a medal," he continued.

Around 300 anti-narcotics groups and human rights campaigners alarmed by the rising body count appealed to the United Nations on Tuesday to denounce the killings.

In a joint letter to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), signatories said the rapidly rising number of deaths occurring on a daily basis is the direct result of President Duterte's "campaign to eliminate drug-related problems in the country."