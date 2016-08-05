An explosive device was fired at Kosovo's parliament building late on Thursday August 4, policemen who were on the scene said, adding that damage was caused to the building but that there were no casualties.

The police said the device that hit the building was fired from a distance.

Kosovo media reported that two motorcyclists fired a rocket propelled grenade as they drove by the parliament building. Police did not confirm the media reports.

The parliament is situated next to the government building on a busy street in the centre of Pristina.

Following the explosion, the area around the parliament was sealed off by a special police unit, according to a Reuters witness.

Tensions have been rising among Kosovo's political parties in the past 10 months.

Opposition MPs released tear gas inside the parliament many times in a stand against an EU-brokered accord with Serbia giving more autonomy to municipalities that have majority Serb populations.

During the same period, opposition supporters clashed with the police many times.

Debate over the border deal comes amid new leaked telephone conversations which allegedly show how top officials of the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo, PDK, influenced appointments to top positions in the public sector.