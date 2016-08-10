At least four people left dead and more than a thousand were evacuated as forest fires sweep across the Portuguese island of Madeira for a third day, spreading to the regional capital and tourist destination Funchal.

The wildfire caused by high temperature and fuelled by strong winds have destroyed about 40 homes and a five-star hotel in the hills above Funchal.

The Portuguese interior ministry said it had requested help from the European Union. Neighbouring Spain sent two planes and Italy one aircraft to help with the fire-fighting efforts.

"This abnormal situation surpasses the normal response capacity of our forces," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, warning that the next few days could be critical due to scorching temperatures.

The fire across the regional capital have been mostly taken under control, however several were still raging the other parts, regional governor Miguel Albuquerque told a televised news conference.

He said 80 people were in hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, including two in a serious condition.