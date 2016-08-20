Zambia's main opposition leader filed papers in the constitutional court on Friday challenging the re-election of President Edgar Lungu in last week's vote.

Hakainde Hichilema, who heads the United Party for National Development (UPND), wants the outcome of the fiercely fought elections which gave Lungu a narrow win, to be set aside.

He claims the victor did not attain the required threshold for one to be declared winner.

In the filed papers, Hichilema said Lungu "did not receive more than 50 percent of the total votes cast" as required by the law.

According to the poll results released by the country's electoral commission on Monday, Lungu won the elections by 100,000 votes, or 50.35 percent of the vote against 47.63 percent for Hichilema, just enough to avoid a run-off.

"We are asking for the nullification of the election," Gilbert Phiri, a lawyer for Hichilema's UPND, told reporters.

The 54-year-old businessman who was making his fifth bid for the presidency has rejected the August 11 poll as rigged.

"The voter register was not credible and (its) non-availability before the election compromises the transparence of the electoral process," read the petition.