Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday dismissed the idea of a burkini ban in Canada, instead he called for the respect of individual rights and freedoms while touting cultural diversity and tolerance.

When asked about a controversy swirling in France over a burkini ban, Trudeau said, "we should be past tolerance in Canada".

Some lawmakers in Canada's Quebec province have called for outlawing "burkinis", modest body-concealing swimsuits used by Muslims, following bans in at least 15 towns in France's southeast.

They include the French Riviera resort town of Nice, the target of extremist's attack on July 14, with the proponents citing the need to prevent public disorder.