Opponents of Libya's UN-backed government voted on Monday against a motion of confidence in the Tripoli-based administration.

The lawmakers gave prime minister-designate Fayez al-Sarraj a 10-day deadline to come up with a new unity government line-up, they said in a statement.

Backed by a UN deal signed in December, the Government of National Accord (GNA) has been seeking endorsement for months as it tries to extend its influence and authority beyond its base in Tripoli, in western Libya.

National support for the GNA is seen as crucial to restoring stability and to tackling the Libyan branch of DAESH, which pro-GNA forces are battling in Sirte.

Western powers have been counting on the GNA to tackle Libya's security vacuum, revive oil production and stem the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe. But power-brokers in the east say it is trying to undermine the military.

"The majority of lawmakers present at the parliament session voted no confidence in the government," said parliament spokesman Adam Boussakhra.

Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh along with all 101lawmakers attended Monday's vote, the assembly said on its website.

Spokesman Abdallah Bilhaq said 61 voted against the GNA, while 39 abstained and just one voted in favour.

A rival government in the east has refused to cede power until the House of Representatives passes a vote of confidence. Parliamentary sessions in the city of Tobruk have been repeatedly delayed or blocked as opposition to the GNA in eastern Libya has hardened

Monday's vote was "the first time quorum has been reached in five months," Boussakhra said.

After a vote postponement in February, 100 lawmakers in the 198-member legislature said they supported the GNA but had faced intimidation.

The parliament, in a statement approved by lawmakers who attended Monday's session, gave Sarraj a "last chance" to present a new line-up for a unity government within 10 days.

It called for "a consensus between members of the presidential council" of the GNA headed by Sarraj to select no more than eight to 12 candidates for the new cabinet.

Sarraj named a cabinet of 18 ministers in February, and four of them were dismissed last month because they never took office.

Mattia Toaldo, a Libya expert with the European Council on Foreign Relations, warned Monday's vote could lead to "a new institutional crisis" in the war-wracked country and called for "immediate international mediation".