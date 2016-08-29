Singapore confirmed 41 locally transmitted cases of the Zika virus on Sunday, although more are likely. A day after announcing its first locally transmitted case, that of a 47-year-old female Malaysian resident, the government reported 40 more.

The majority of victims of the virus were foreign workers based at a construction site.

All 41 are residents or workers in the Aljunied Crescent and Sims Drive area, the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency said in a joint statement. The virus can cause microcephaly in unborn babies.

"They are not known to have travelled to Zika-affected areas recently, and are thus likely to have been infected in Singapore," the authorities said. "This confirms that local transmission of Zika virus infection has taken place."

However, since Zika is spread by the Aedes mosquito, which is suspected to be active beyond the Aljunied neighborhood, the health ministry "cannot rule out further community transmission... since some of those tested positive also live or work in other parts of Singapore", the ministry said.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a test tube is studied as part of research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Singaporean authorities said they tested 124 people, primarily foreign construction workers employed on a site in the same part of Singapore. That site has been ordered to halt work, and workers' dormitories are being inspected.

Seventy-eight people tested negative and five cases were pending. Thirty-four patients had fully recovered. Four Singaporean men had developed symptoms of the virus in the past week and were hospitalised on Saturday.

Singapore hosts a large contingent of workers from the Asian subcontinent.

Singapore's Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told local media more imported cases are likely because Singapore is an international travel hub.

And because many Zika carriers display only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all — meaning infected people may not seek treatment — local transmission of these imported cases "is also very high," he said.

Health officials said the current infections came to light after a local clinic reported an unusual rise in viral fever on August 22.

This prompted a check by health ministry experts, who told doctors to refer new cases to the government-run Communicable Diseases Centre.

The World Health Organization said in a statement on Sunday that it did not know "which lineage of Zika is circulating" or "what the level of population immunity is to this lineage of Zika in Asia."

"It is important for countries to remain vigilant through surveillance for cases, to continue vector control, to inform people about Zika and how they can protect themselves, and to have the health system ready to supply the services needed to prevent and manage Zika and its consequences," the group told Reuters.