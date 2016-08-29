Turkey has lifted a ban on policewomen wearing the hijab while on duty.

Female officers can now wear a headscarf under their caps or berets, provided it is plain and is the same colour as the uniform, a ruling published in the government's Official Gazette said on Saturday.

Restrictions on women wearing the headscarf in Turkey, an officially secular state, have eased in recent years. In 2010, Turkey lifted the ban on wearing the headscarf for university students and at state institutions in 2013. High school students were able wear it since 2014.

A number of western countries have revised their approach to the hijab. Canada and Scotland recently incorporated the hijab as part of their official police uniforms.