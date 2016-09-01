An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded Thursday on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida during a test, destroying it and its payload, but there were no injuries, the private space firm said.

A dense plume of black smoke filled the air following the blast. The US space agency NASA said the incident took place shortly after 9:00 am local time.

"SpaceX can confirm that in preparation for today's static fire, there was an anomaly on the pad resulting in the loss of the vehicle and its payload," the company said.