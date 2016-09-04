One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Oklahoma rattled the area northwest of Pawnee on Saturday, fuelling growing concern about seismic activity linked to energy production, a federal agency said.

The magnitude 5.6 quake, occured at 1202 GMT and was felt from South Dakota to Texas.

The state Corporation Commission immediately ordered the closure of 35 wastewater disposal wells in the area, Governor Mary Fallin announced on her Twitter account.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in Pawnee but several of the town's buildings suffered damages.

Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma has declared a state of emergency in the city where about 25 percent of the residents are Native American.

Releasing a statement on the website, Pawnee Nation said emergency operations are continuing in the city.

"You heard it before it happened," Pawnee resident Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk said. "Watching my drawers all shake out and my headboard rattle, it felt like I was watching 'Paranormal Activity.' It felt like I was in a movie."