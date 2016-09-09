The tiny eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus will have two time zones after October 30. The Turkish Cypriot government in the north has decided to extend summer time hours.

In a vote on Thursday, lawmakers in the Turkish Cypriot parliament agreed to follow Ankara.

Turkish lawmakers a day earlier decided not to turn back their clocks by an hour when summer ends next month.

The ruling published in Turkey's Official Gazette said it was aimed at "making more use of daylight".

Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak tweeted that the ruling would reduce the amount of time spent in darkness during work hours.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot administration, which is based south of the Green Line, a buffer zone dividing the island, will go back an hour. This means the Turkish north will be an hour ahead throughout the winter months.

Confusion

The time difference between the north and the south of Cyprus could create confusion. International mediators will need to specify times for meetings between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot representatives.

Social media users have questioned what the time will be in the UN-controlledbuffer zone, where negotiations are held.