The fourth round of the United Nations secretary-general elections will be held today, in which women candidates are favourites to win.

There are five women candidates out of a total of ten and the most of them are from Eastern Europe.

The UN has five regional groups, and until now no secretaries-general have been elected from Eastern Europe.

According to the UN Charter secretaries-general shall be appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

The candidate has to receive two thirds of the vote in the General Assembly (193 members) and must not be vetoed by the five permanent members (US, UK, France, Russia and China) of the Security Council.

They are appointed for five years terms and there is no rule preventing them from being appointed again.

However, according to unwritten rules, none of the secretaries-general have managed to hold a third term in office. One case in point is that of Austrian official Kurt Waldheim, who sought to run for a third term which and was vetoed by China. Egyptian Boutros Boutros Ghali was also vetoed by the US when he ran for a second term.

Current incumbent Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said that it is "high time" for a female UN secretary-general to be appointed, stating that after seven decades and eight male leaders, the time is right for a woman to take the top job.

Female candidates

The five female candidates running for the job are Irina Bokova (Bulgaria), Helen Clark (New Zealand), Christiana Figueres (Costa Rica), Natalia Gherman (Moldova), and Susana Malcorra (Argentina).

Irina Bokova

The Bulgarian diplomat is the twice-elected director-general of UNESCO and speaks four of the six official languages of the UN.

She also takes a close interest in climate change, which has been one of the most important topics for the UN in 2016.

Bokova also emphasises the importance of dialogue with multiple stakeholders and "a new multilateralism for the 21st century."

She calls for dialogue among governments, civil society, the private sector and academia, to forge new partnerships for innovative action.

Helen Clark

Clark is a former premier of New Zealand and the first woman to lead the UN Development Programme. She has been head of the UNDP since 2009.

She has engaged widely in policy development and advocacy across the international, economic, social and cultural spheres.

Clark has praised the "opening up of the [secretary-general selection] process," which has enabled candidates to engage with UN member states and civil society.

Christiana Figueres

Sixty-year-old veteran Costa Rican diplomat Figueres has served 35 years involved in high level national and international policy formation and multilateral negotiations.

She says there is a need for a "new model of collaborative diplomacy," which stresses the participation of citizens as one of the necessary "conditions for a sustained peace."

She supports "dynamic multilateralism" intended to blend "the best of governmental and non-governmental" collaboration.

Natalia Gherman

Moldovan politician Gherman served her country as minister of foreign affairs and European integration and deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2016.

She says the UN should be understood and better known, especially by young people. She also says she will pursue sustainable development goals by engaging "the private sector and civil society."