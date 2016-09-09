The PKK needs to lay down its arms and use political channels to resolve disputes, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Mogherini was speaking at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and EU Enlargement CommissionerJohannes Hahn in Ankara when she made the comments.

"We believe all violence and terrorist attacks have to stop and arms laid down and a political process started. And the European Union obviously would be ready to accompany this process," Mogherini said in Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said EU countries should "not tolerate" PKK supporters holding rallies in Europe.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the EU and the US – resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state last year.