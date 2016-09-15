As early as Friday, pilgrims will leave the city of Mecca for their return flight home after an exhaustive few days of performing the rites of hajj.

Donning the ihram, the compulsory all-white clothes worn by males and females throughout the five days of hajj, is meant to remind pilgrims that no matter what their background, they are on a spiritual journey fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam and seeking God's forgiveness from sin.

Yet among the 1.8 million pilgrims who have completed this year's hajj, each has a unique story to tell. There are those who come from countries at war, others who saved their entire lives, and some making the pilgrimage for the umpteenth time.

A return to war

Abu Fadel al-Shaush resides in Rima, Yemen where a 17-month war continues on between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen.

In several days Shaush will travel back home to a country where "you don't know if you will arrive safely."

To get to Mecca, Shaush, 43, first had to travel east to Wadia, the only border crossing still open between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, which carries out regular air strikes in Yemen. Then he headed northwest to Mecca.

In all, it was a journey of thousands of kilometres by bus.

"If there was no vehicle I would have walked," said Shaush, who works for the justice ministry.

"A Yemeni will do whatever it takes to perform the hajj."

Like him, 20,000 Yemenis performed hajj this year.

All has changed

Forty years is a long time. That's when last Talib ul-Haq first performed the hajj. At that time, aged 26, he was one of thousands of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to five years of labour in the oil-rich kingdom where Islam was born, he returned home to marry and raise six girls.

Now 66, he has come back with his wife and three youngest daughters to find that "absolutely everything has changed" in Mecca.

"The first time I came by car, and I could almost park right at the entrance of the holy sites," he said.

Private vehicle access is now restricted so the rivers of pilgrims can flow freely.

Haq spoke on one of the many pedestrian walkways connecting the different stages of the pilgrimage, a total distance of about 15 kilometres.

This time, he arrived by plane from Karachi at a cost of more than $7,500.

Wearing a blue jalabiya, a type of long shirt, and a black cap on his shaved head, Haq said that, despite the cost, he has experienced a priceless happiness "at seeing in reality the holy site to which I have faced to pray since I was small."