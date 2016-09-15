At least four people were killed and more than 120 injured when two trains collided in central Pakistan early on Thursday, state-run Radio Pakistan has reported on its website.

The accident occurred when the Karachi-bound "Awam Express" passenger train rammed into a cargo train that had stopped after running over a man near Buch railway station in the Sher Shah town of Punjab Province's Multan District.

Rescue workers used metal-cutting equipment to try to reach injured passengers still trapped in the mangled wreckage.

A three-day public holiday for the festival of Eid al-Adha ended on Wednesday, and many Pakistanis are returning from their family homes to the cities where they work.

Mohammad Javed, 35, a shopkeeper who lives near the site of the pre-dawn crash, said he had been woken up by "a huge blast."

"I thought that some bomb had exploded," he told Agence France Presse.

"I came out of my house and saw a passenger train had piled up on a goods train. I heard people crying in pain and many lying outside the train.

"Survivors and locals were pulling out wounded people who were stuck in the wreckage."

Local state-run Rescue 1122 service spokesman Abdul Jabbar told AFP that more than 100 people had been hurt in the crash.

"The last trapped victim has been extricated after four hours by cutting thick metal sheets of train cartridge with the help of hydraulic cutters," a report by the Rescue 1122 service said.

The report also confirmed that four people had been killed

Munir Chishti, in charge of railway police, ruled out the possibility of sabotage, saying it was an accident.