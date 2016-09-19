Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he might extend his war on drugs for six more months.

"I did not realise how severe and how serious the drug menace was in this republic until I became president," Duterte, told media in his southern home city of Davao on Sunday.

"We would need time to put everything in order," he said.

Give me a little extension, maybe of another six months.

Duterte, a former mayor of Davao, took office in May this year after his anti-drug campaign promising to solve the country's drug problem in three to six months.

'I cannot kill them all'

According to Philippine police more than 3,500 people - or about 47 per day - have been killed in the past 10 weeks in connection with the illegal drugs trade.

Nearly two thirds of alleged drug dealers killed by unknown assailants and the rest killed in legitimate police operations targeting a list of people linked to drug trade.