Protestors blocked a busy highway and clashed with police for a second day in Charlotte, North Carolina, after officers shot and killed a 43-year-old black man in a residential parking lot on Tuesday.

The fatal shooting came amid an intense national debate over the use of deadly force by police, particularly against African-Americans in recent months.

Protestors blocked Interstate 85, where they stole boxes from trucks and started fires before police used flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered at the apartment complex where Keith Lamont Scott was shot. Family members said Scott was waiting for his son to be dropped off from school.

Angry residents threw rocks and water bottles at police as they weilded large sticks and blocked traffic. Twelve police were injured.