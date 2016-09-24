Twelve people were killed on Saturday when attackers targeted a police checkpoint north of Tikrit and then detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the city 7km down the road, Iraqi police and military sources said.

The spokesman for the Salahuddin province police force, Col. Mohammed al-Jabouri, said three militants rammed their explosives-laden vehicles early Saturday morning into the main checkpoint near the town of al-Salam at the province's northern entrance.

Al-Jabouri added that 34 other security officers were wounded.

He said the attacks occurred as the local police chief and head of the provincial security committee were visiting the site.

Both escaped unharmed.