More than 200 girls have been held captive by one of the world's deadliest armed groups for over two years.

The abduction drew international attention when the #BringBackOurGirls Twitter campaign sparked global outrage on social media. Millions of people around the world, including celebrities, took part in the campaign and showed solidarity with the families of the victims.

But the fate of the Chibok girls remains the biggest challenge that Nigeria faces. According to The New York Times, the government has attempted to negotiate several times. Each effort was unsuccessful.

How did Boko Haram kidnap the girls?

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram militants launched an attack on a state-run boarding school in Chibok, a town in Nigeria's Borno State.

That night, militants raided the dormitories and 276 schoolgirls were forced into vans by Boko Haram militants. Some of the students managed to escape immediately after their abduction, but 219 girls are still missing.

What is Boko Haram?

Jama'atu Ahlis Sunnah Lidda'a Wati Wal Jihad, better known by the more colloquial Hausa language term Boko Haram, opposes "Western-style education" taught in public schools in Nigeria.

Boko Haram translates to "Western education is forbidden", an idea which originated from the teachings of a Nigerian cleric, Muhammad Yusuf, who became known in the 1990s. He also called for the removal of any form of secular authority.

Eventually, things came to a head in 2009 when a clash between his followers and the police led to a bloody showdown between the group and the government which lasted several days.

The DAESH-affiliated group continues to devastate the lives of millions of people in northern Nigeria and the entire Lake Chad region.

Since 2009, the group has killed over 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million others.

The most brutal massacre perpetrated by Boko Haram to date took place in the north-eastern town of Baga, which is home to 300,000 residents. The multi-day attack left at least 2,000 dead.

The militant group has also used children as sex slaves and suicide bombers.

Over the past three years, the group has kidnapped more than 10,000 boys and trained them in camps in abandoned villages and forests, according to government officials in Nigeria, its neighbouring country Cameroon, and the Human Rights Watch, a New York-based advocacy group.

As of May 2016, the militant group has used 113 females as suicide bombers according to The Long War Journal.