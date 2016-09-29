BIZTECH
Samsung in trouble after washing machines explode
First the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, now the washing machine. Samsung faces an embarrassing lawsuit as its products keep exploding.
Samsung washing machines are seen as an employee inspects refrigerators at a Samsung display store in Johannesburg, October 3, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

Samsung is facing legal and regulatory action after allegations that some of its washing machines are exploding.

On Thursday, the South Korean firm was in talks with US regulators to address potential safety problems.

It was not immediately known how many products were affected and it is not a problem limited to the United States.

In Australia alone, the company recalled 70,000 washing machines that had caused nearly 100 fires last year.

Customers who think that they have a malfunctioning product can enter the serial number to see whether their machine is among those that might be affected.

Safety problems were found in certain top loading washing machines, which open on the top rather than the front, that were made between March 2011 and April 2016.

The company has urged customers with affected models to use a lower speed setting for bulk washes.

The incidents follow a humiliating global recall of at least 2.5 million Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that were exploding due to faulty batteries.

While humiliating for Samsung, it was entertaining for some.

Millions of dollars have been wiped off Samsung's share price since the recall.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
