Samsung is facing legal and regulatory action after allegations that some of its washing machines are exploding.

On Thursday, the South Korean firm was in talks with US regulators to address potential safety problems.

It was not immediately known how many products were affected and it is not a problem limited to the United States.

In Australia alone, the company recalled 70,000 washing machines that had caused nearly 100 fires last year.

Customers who think that they have a malfunctioning product can enter the serial number to see whether their machine is among those that might be affected.

Safety problems were found in certain top loading washing machines, which open on the top rather than the front, that were made between March 2011 and April 2016.