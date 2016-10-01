Hurricane Matthew became a powerful Category 5 storm in the southern Carribean on Friday and is expected to hit Jamaica and Haiti late Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is packing winds of 240 kilometres (160 miles) per hour and is the most powerful storm since Hurricane Felix in 2007; the NHC said in its 03:00 GMT bulletin.

The centre of Matthew was located 80 miles (125 kilometres) north-west of Punta Gallinas, Colombia, and 440 miles south-east of Kingston Jamaica.

Authorities in Jamaica and southern Haiti are preparing for heavy rainfall and flooding as Matthew is headed in their direction and forecasters said the region could be hit with 25-38 centimetres (10-15 inches) of rain.

"These rains may produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," the NHC advised.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are possible this weekend, but Matthew is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through Sunday," the NHC added.