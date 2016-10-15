Arsenal joined Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday after leaders City suffered another afternoon of penalty woes in a 1-1 draw with Everton that ended their 100 percent home record this season.

Arsenal's hard-earned 3-2 win over Swansea City, featuring a double from Theo Walcott, put them level with City on 19 points but Pep Guardiola's side remained as leaders on goal difference.

Arsenal introduced Swansea's new manager Bob Bradley, the first American to take charge of a top-flight English side, to the harsh realities of Premier League life as Arsene Wenger's men won a sixth consecutive league match.

Walcott struck twice in the space of seven minutes in the first half and came perilously close to a hat-trick while Mesut Ozil also scored on his 28th birthday.

History-maker Bradley, though, was impressed by his new charges, who gave Arsenal a fright, scoring twice through Gylfi Sigurdsson and Borja Baston, as the Gunners had to play the last 20 minutes without Granit Xhaka, dismissed for a trip.

Wenger was left thrilled by the form of Walcott, who also hit the woodwork and could have scored four.

"Theo had a difficult time with England but it may have been a lack of confidence as he has been out of the side for a while -- but not with Arsenal," Wenger said.

Guardiola saw his side's perfect record disappear at the Etihad after Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero both had poor penalties saved by Maarten Stekelenburg in a game the leaders dominated.

City have now missed four of their eight penalties this season, leaving Guardiola to opine: "The players have all the qualities to score penalties but we miss a lot. Hopefully, we will score more of them in future."

Romelu Lukaku made City pay in between the missed spot-kicks with his sixth goal of the season for Everton before Nolito finally landed the reward for City's pressure with a 72nd minute equaliser. Guardiola said he was "proud" of his players.