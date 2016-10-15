Surgeons at a New York City hospital on Friday separated a pair of 13-month-old boys who were congenitally joined at the head, completing a rare operation that carried a risk of death and severe brain damage, their mother said.

Twin boys Jadon and Anias McDonald were successfully separated after 27 hours of surgery, doctors at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx announced said.

The thirteen-month-old twins shared blood vessels and brain tissue, an extremely rare condition that occurs once in every 10 million births.

The separation itself took 16 hours and continued in order to rebuild their skulls and make them whole. While the twins survived the surgery, the outlook for their health is unclear.

A hospital spokesman said that the surgery "required a team of 40 Montefiore experts in the fields of nursing, anesthesiology, neuroradiology, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery".

Their mother, Nicole McDonald, posted about the surgery on Facebook and said that even though she was very cautious about the future, she was very thankful.

The McDonalds raised more than $100,000 to separate and care for the boys.

Led by pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich, the operation, known as a craniopagus surgery, was only the 59th such surgery ever to take place since 1952, the hospital said.

Separation is crucial – about 80% of cranially conjoined twins die by the time they reach their second year of life.

In 2004, Goodrich separated cranially conjoined twins Carl and Clarence Aguirre of the Philippines, who are now teenagers. Those twins still undergo physical therapy and Carl has limited use of his left arm and leg.

The recovery process for the McDonald twins is likely to be very long as well.