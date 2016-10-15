South Africa's government on Saturday called for an immediate end to violent protests by students demanding free education, after nine people were arrested in overnight clashes with police in Johannesburg.

Protests have been raging for weeks at universities across the country, prompting President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday to form a ministerial team to tackle the issue.

"The upsurge of violence and destruction of property associated with student protests are criminal and unwarranted," the government said in a statement.

"Government calls for violent campus protests to stop immediately. Law enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to act against any perpetrators of criminal acts that are committed during protests within institutions of higher learning. They will be arrested and prosecuted."