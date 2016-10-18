Food outlets in Malaysia will not receive halal certification if they do not rename hot dogs, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysian (Jakim) said on Tuesday.

The government adopted the ruling to change all food and beverage names that would confuse Muslims even though the products are halal, which means they are compliant with Muslim laws.

"Any (halal) products that confuse consumers, we have to change," Sirajuddin Suhaimee, the Jakim director said. "In Islam, dogs are considered unclean and the name cannot be related to halal certification."

Numerous street vendors and halal restaurants sell hot dogs in Malaysia. Sirajuddin said checks would be made "step-by-step" when these outlets renew their two-year halal certification with the department.