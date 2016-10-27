WORLD
Daesh executes dozens of prisoners outside Mosul
The Majority of prisoners were former members of the Iraqi police and army who were executed along with their families.
Many civilians have been displaced since the offensive to retake Mosul from Daesh began. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Dozens of prisoners, most of them former members of the Iraqi police and army have been executed by Daesh in the past few days, officials in the region said on Wednesday.

The decision to kill prisoners taken from villages near Mosul comes as the Iraqi government, Kurdish peshmerga forces and an international coalition launched an offensive against Daesh to take back Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq.

Policemen, servicemen and their families were taken from their homes to a place 15 kilometres south of Mosul, and shot.

Abdul Rahman al-Waggaa, a member of the Nineveh provincial council said the executions were intended "to terrorise others, those who are in Mosul in particular," and also to get rid of the prisoners.

At least 65 people were executed by Daesh, south of Mosul, three days ago.

This was after a revolt broke out against Daesh in order to aid the army's advance, Hoshiyar Zebari the former Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq said.

The battle for Mosul is likely to get deadlier as 1.5 million residents remain in the city, with the UN forecasting up to a million people being displaced.

UN aid agencies have reported that the fighting has forced about 10,600 people to flee so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
