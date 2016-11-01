Israeli authorities on Tuesday demolished several graves in occupied East Jerusalem's historical Bab al-Rahmah cemetery east of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a Palestinian official.

"Personnel from the so-called ‘Israeli Antiquities Authority' -- backed by large numbers of Israeli forces -- stormed the historical Bab al-Rahmah cemetery and knocked down eight graves," Mustafa Abu Zahra, head of the committee for the preservation of Islamic cemeteries in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency.

"Israel wants to transform the cemetery into a national park for Israeli Jews," he said.

Bab al-Rahmah is a Muslim cemetery that dates back more than 1,400 years. It is considered one of East Jerusalem's most important Islamic historical sites.

Sheikh Omar al-Qiswani, the Al-Aqsa Mosque's Palestinian director, denounced ongoing Israeli violations against Muslim sites in East Jerusalem.