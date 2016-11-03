POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Chicago Cubs win first World Series since 1908
The Cubs beat Cleveland Indians to end the longest championship drought by any major American sports team
Chicago Cubs win first World Series since 1908
Cubs players including Anthony Rizzo (44) , Kris Bryant (17) , Addison Russell (27) and Mike Montgomery celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2016

Ending the futility and frustration, the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by outlasting the Indians 8-7 in an incredible 10-innings marathon that stretched into Thursday morning in Cleveland.

For more than a century, the Cubs were followed by the 'Curse of the Billy Goat' - a curse that began in 1945, when Billy Sianis, owner of the Billy Goat Tavern was kicked out of a game because of the foul odour from his pet goat which angered fans. Outraged, he cursed the club saying, "You are never going to win a World Series again because you insulted my goat."

The team have not won a World Series since the curse.

But today, the curse is finally over.

"This is one of the best games anybody will ever see," said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who fielded Michael Martinez's grounder and fired it to first for the final out.

"This trumps everything. I'm out here crying. I can't really put into words what this means."

Left fielder Ben Zobrist, who put the Cubs ahead in the 10th with an Runs Batted In double and who batted at an average of .357 in the series with two doubles and a triple, was named the most valuable player of the World Series.

"I don't know but it happened," said first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

"Chicago, it happened! We did it! We're world champions!"

Recommended

The champions celebrated by jumping around on the field in the rain while there were a wild celebrations in the streets.

Even US President Barack Obama knew that this was not like any other win:

Meanwhile, social media exploded with a plethora of tweets which quickly made the victory a trending topic:

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast