An artist in Syria's war-weary Rif Damashq province is using brightly painted shell casings to send a message of peace and determination.​

Ekrem Abu al-Fevz, a local painter, has used spent shell casings, rockets and mortar shells -- once symbols of death -- to create a new artistic medium.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, al-Fevz said that his native town of Douma had seen numerous ground attacks and air strikes in recent years that have left countless spent munitions -- of all kinds and sizes -- in their wake.

"What I'm doing with these shell casings is like rescuing people from the rubble. By painting these casings in bright colours, I'm attempting to dust the death from the bombs that are killing us," he said.

"Through my work, I want to send a message of peace and revolution to the rest of the world," he added.

Inspired by the shell casings he saw scattered on the ground every day, al-Fevz began painting them "to draw attention to the severity of Douma's humanitarian situation".

He has given some of his work to his friends and neighbours, but has kept most of it in his home, which now serves as a makeshift art exhibition.

Al-Fevz says he has been painting since childhood.

"I was never formally taught to paint; I regard it as a gift from Allah," he said.

He first began painting in charcoal pencil. Before the Syria conflict erupted in 2011, he used to paint on glass in an oriental local style.