The North African nation of Morocco is 78 per cent desert and dry land. On its eastern and southern borders, the growing Sahara Desert is threatening to turn more of Morocco into a wasteland.

The Sahara is the largest desert on Earth, as well as the hottest. It spans 9.2 million square kilometres (3.6 million square miles), covering an area about the same size as the United States — and it's growing.

For centuries, Morocco's main natural defence against the expanding desert has been its argan forests.

The forests create a buffer zone between Morocco's usable soil and the dead sands of the Sahara, preventing desertification. The trees protect the nation's water reserves and keep the soil alive.

Desertification is the technical word used to describe what happens to an area of dry but usable land that becomes an unusable desert. Even after rainfall, nothing grows in these areas because the soil is essentially dead.

According to the United Nations, the main cause of desertification is the removal of trees and plant cover.

When trees are lost — either because they're cut down for fuel or timber, or if animals damage them by overfeeding — the roots die.

The beating sun and harsh winds cause the dirt to be blown away which lead to soil erosion.

In addition, when the shade from the tree is also lost, everything that it covered is also at risk. Any grass or bushes in the area of the tree's shade can also die from direct exposure to the sun. This can lead to more soil erosion and desertification.

A threat to the argan forests

Argan oil, only grown in Morocco, is made by smashing — also called cold pressing — the small oily kernel inside the fruit. Oil extraction is a difficult and time consuming process and the resulting oil is expensive. It is also extremely rich in beneficial nutrients, including fatty acids and vitamin E and is in high demand for use in cosmetic and culinary purposes.

Producers are selling it and buying more goats from the profits.

The increased goat population threatens the future of the forest because of over feeding and grazing -- goats enjoy the taste of the argan fruit.

"The centuries old practise of letting livestock herds graze in the Argan forest continues to severely damage the Argan forest's ability to naturally regenerate," according to an article by the World Artisan Guild (WAG), a North Carolina company reselling argan products in the United States.