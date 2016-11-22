In a recent book I co-authored with Scripps College professor Lara Deeb, we outline the multiple reasons behind this fear, which has stretched back decades in US academia. We found strong evidence of longstanding academic socialization where professors are taught — either directly or indirectly — that they must censor themselves when it comes to Israel-Palestine. This happens in the classroom, but also in one's own academic research, and in public engagement outside the ivory tower.

Since at least the 1970s, faculty have systematically discouraged their graduate students — the up and coming professoriate — from researching Palestine, Palestinians, or the Israeli state from a critical perspective. Those who made this their research specialty have had extreme difficulty getting jobs as professors, particularly prior to the 2000s. Some who did gain employment faced uphill tenure battles, denials, or even, as in the infamous case of Professor Steven Salaita, unhiring. This situation has led to a general dearth of qualified faculty at the senior levels to provide this necessary education to US students.

Yet even younger college teachers who persevered in this environment can still face a range of threats that contribute to their ongoing self-censorship. And some of these threats are intensifying, due to digital technologies and the growth of right wing activist groups such as the David Horowitz Freedom Center (which is behind the latest poster campaign), the AMCHA Initiative, The David Project, and a group formed in the last month, Israel and the Academy.

Since at least the 1980s, well-funded off-campus organizations like these have recruited student moles to go to particular professors' classrooms and report back. Then and now, these organizations produce faculty black lists and smear campaigns, and nowadays these often go viral.

The defamation is based on very little evidence, and accuses faculty who teach the full gamut of research on Israel-Palestine of being anti-Semitic and often supporters of terrorism. The campaigns thereby conflate criticism of Israeli state policies and actions with anti-Semitism. Any consideration of Palestinian perspectives is equated with terrorism.

Often, coteries of students propagate these fallacies as well. According to our research, for decades they have engaged in a range of tactics that in any other academic context would be treated as grossly unacceptable. Students walk out of class when they are exposed to material they disagree with, interrupt classes in a hostile manner to denigrate different perspectives, disrespect professors (especially women and those of Middle Eastern background), complain to administrators who then have to launch investigations, and even threaten professors' safety.

No wonder faculty avoid, or tiptoe around, Israel-Palestine in their research and teaching.

No one wants character assassinations circulating on campus or the internet. No one wants students disrespecting them and disrupting their classes. No one wants to put their jobs and reputations at risk. To be sure, there are professors who do not self-censor. They usually have tenure to protect them. But even those with tenure, we found, still avoid the issue to save their sanity and reputations.

Students are now challenging the status quo

Professors' self-censorship will not go away quickly. It has developed and become institutionalized over decades. And new off campus groups instigating this self-censorship continue to multiply.

But pushback is coming — from students themselves. There is a burgeoning demand for critical and comprehensive courses on Israel-Palestine from a new generation of students. This is a generation that witnesses Israeli and US state violence in real time on their phones and computers. This is a generation responsible for a growing student movement, composed of people of all backgrounds, critical of racism and state power, a movement that links groups such as Black Lives Matter, Students for Justice in Palestine, and Open Hillel.

Growing numbers of students want more knowledge on this topic. They are challenging the regime of self-censorship. The days of massive collusion between education, the media, and US and Israeli state policy on this issue are, in fact, numbered.