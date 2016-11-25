At least 44 people were killed when two passenger trains collided and caught fire in northern Iran on Friday, officials said.

Mohammad Reza Khabbaz, governor of northern Semnan province, told Iranian television it appeared that a train entering the Haft-Khan station on the outskirts of Shahroud ploughed into another that had broken down there.

"The initial investigation suggests that a mechanical failure, possibly caused by cold weather, forced the express train, operating between the cities of Tabriz and Mashhad, to stop (at Haft-Khan)," Khabbaz said.

The accident is described as one of the country's worst train disasters,

Hossein Kulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, said late on Friday 44 people were killed and 82 hospitalised, of whom 17 were treated for light injuries and released.

Television broadcast images of a huge column of black smoke and flames shooting into the sky from coaches with their windows shattered, as firefighters battled the blaze and rescue workers searched for victims.

"I was sleeping when the crash happened. I thought it was an air strike ... When I opened my eyes, there was blood everywhere," a hospitalised passenger told state television.