Mass protests were held across Latin America on Friday to condemn violence against women.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Buenos Aires, the latest in a series of massive protests organised by a burgeoning movement against domestic violence against women.

Some 200 women have been killed by their partners or ex-partners so far this year in Argentina, fuelling widespread condemnation.

"If any of you are going through what I was, please go to a loved one, a neighbour, anyone," said an online message from Chilean victim Nabila Riffo, 28, who lost both eyes when her ex-boyfriend attacked her in May.

"Please, don't be intimidated or threatened by any man," she said.

Marches were also held in Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela and Guatemala, with another planned Saturday in Peru.

The Argentine protesters called for further action, including a worldwide "women's strike" on March 8, International Women's Day.

Activists in Germany, Italy, Russia, Israel, South Korea and Mexico have joined the strike plan, organisers said.

World observes international day