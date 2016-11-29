WORLD
2 MIN READ
Football world reacts to Brazil's Chapecoense plane crash
Clubs, players and fans from around the globe send tributes and support to Brazilian side Chapecoense.
Football world reacts to Brazil's Chapecoense plane crash
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2016

The football world was left in shock after a plane carrying the Brazilian league's Chapecoense team crashed in Colombia on Monday night killing 71 people out of its 77 passengers.

The small club from the town of Chapeco had been heading for the biggest game in its history, the first leg of Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana final, when its plane crashed in a mountainous rural area outside of the city of Medellin.

Sao Paulo cancelled plans to present Rogerio Ceni as their new coach on Tuesday and the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended Wednesday night's second leg of the Brazilian Cup final between Gremio and Atletico Mineiro.

Clubs and fans from around the globe sent tributes and support to Brazilian side Chapecoense.

Recommended

Many players also expressed their condolences on twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues