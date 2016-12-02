Who's been ruling The Gambia?

The Gambia has been under the control of "His Excellency Sheikh, Professor, al-Haji, Doctor Yahya AJJ Jammeh" since the past 22 years.

Yaha Jammeh seized power in a 1994 coup and vowed to rule the tiny West African nation for "a billion years".

He was handed a shock election defeat on Friday.

What is so shocking about losing an election?

Voting against Jammeh was a rare show of defiance by Gambians - an unusual act against a leader who human rights groups say routinely crushed dissent by imprisoning and torturing opponents.

On top of that, Gambians voted on Thursday during a total Internet blackout. All international calls were blocked, and land borders sealed.

This landmark election was the first serious challenge to Jammeh since he seized power in 1994.

How was Jammeh defeated?

Most of the opposition groups united to back a single candidate. A man named Adama Barrow.

Barrow has promised to revive the economy, whose sluggishness pushes thousands of Gambians to flee to Europe in search of a better life.

He has also promised to end human rights abuses and to step down after three years as a boost to democracy.