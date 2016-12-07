WORLD
2 MIN READ
French police want to get tougher on crime as public resists
Citizens are concerned about excessive police violence. Officers counter that they want fewer constraints on their work.
French police want to get tougher on crime as public resists
Police want more power despite increasing public mistrust of their actions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Police in France are demanding more rights to use force against the public, citing a rise in violence against them as they perform their duties.

"We are dealing with a context of urban guerilla warfare, we are no longer in a situation of normal working conditions for the police, it's as if they are in military operations in a foreign country, when we are actually in France, simply doing our job," said Philippe Capon, a police union representative.

Some citizens are pushing back, saying police are already too aggressive. The death of a black man in police custody in July triggered criticism of police brutality and racism in France, and prompted demonstrations. The autopsy report of the victim, Adama Traore, labels 'asphyxiation' as the cause of death. His sister, Assa Traore, told TRT World that the state should be held accountable.

Recommended

"Today, we are fighting for justice and truth, the case of Adam's death has become a state affair, because Adama died in police custody, in a symbolic space, which belongs to the state and the state should face its responsibility," she said.

TRT World's Myriam Francois reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla