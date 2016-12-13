WORLD
2 MIN READ
Who are the forces closing in on Aleppo?
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has mobilised a coalition of forces backed by Russia and Iran to retake eastern Aleppo, which fell to opposition forces in 2012.
Who are the forces closing in on Aleppo?
The Syrian regime has relied heavily on external support to fight the rebels. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Bashar al-Assad and his allies have taken control of most of Aleppo, which was Syria's largest city before the conflict began five years ago.

They captured 98 percent of the war-ravaged former commercial hub by Monday, the regime said.

But they didn't do it alone.

The regime is backed by Russian air strikes and artillery, Iran-backed special forces, Syrian regime troops, and an international brigade of Shia militias from Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and the Gulf States.

Many of the Shia fighters who have joined Assad's forces are "rabidly sectarian", Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst from foreign policy think tank Henry Jackson Society said.

Recommended

Iranian advisers helped to co-ordinate the sizeable group of Shia militias that were recruited from Pakistan, the Gulf and other areas of the region, the BBC reported.

A pro-Assad Palestinian group in Syria, called the Liwa al-Quds or "Jerusalem Brigade" were part of the regime's forces. The group is linked to Assad's intelligence services and the Baath Party in Syria. Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters were also involved in the fighting.

An intense bombing campaign by Russian air forces since September, followed by a ground assault of regime troops and Shia militias brought rebel held areas to their knees.

People trapped in east Aleppo said that hundreds of civilians were killed as regime forces intensified their efforts.

Retaking the city may not end the bloody civil war but gives Assad control of five of Syria's biggest cities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla