Bashar al-Assad and his allies have taken control of most of Aleppo, which was Syria's largest city before the conflict began five years ago.

They captured 98 percent of the war-ravaged former commercial hub by Monday, the regime said.

But they didn't do it alone.

​

The regime is backed by Russian air strikes and artillery, Iran-backed special forces, Syrian regime troops, and an international brigade of Shia militias from Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and the Gulf States.

Many of the Shia fighters who have joined Assad's forces are "rabidly sectarian", Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst from foreign policy think tank Henry Jackson Society said.