11 children killed as bus runs into Muslim procession in Nigeria
An angry mob lynched the bus driver after he lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into a group of people marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.
Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly-maintained road networks and are exacerbated by poor driving. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

A bus driver who lost control of his vehicle killed eleven children in northern Nigeria when he ploughed into a Muslim procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, police said Wednesday.

Police spokesman Ahmed Usman said following the accident, that occurred due to a brake failure on Tuesday, an angry mob descended on the bus driver and beat him to death.

Usman said the victims were aged between 11 and 15. He said the incident that occurred in Malam Sidi village in Gombe state also injured 17 others.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

Muslims in northern Nigeria celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with month-long religious gatherings and street processions.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
