A bus driver who lost control of his vehicle killed eleven children in northern Nigeria when he ploughed into a Muslim procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, police said Wednesday.

Police spokesman Ahmed Usman said following the accident, that occurred due to a brake failure on Tuesday, an angry mob descended on the bus driver and beat him to death.

Usman said the victims were aged between 11 and 15. He said the incident that occurred in Malam Sidi village in Gombe state also injured 17 others.