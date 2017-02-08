Al Shabab militants stormed a hotel in the capital of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland state, Bosasso, on Wednesday, killing four guards, a senior Somali official said.

"Three al Shabab fighters stormed the International Village Hotel this morning. Four guards and two of the attackers died in the fighting," Yusuf Mohamed, the governor of Bari region said.

"Fortunately, the attackers did not enter the rooms. The fighting took place inside the compound. A third fighter escaped and we are pursuing him. All the people in the hotel are safe," Mohamed added.

The hotel in the port city of Bosasso, also the capital of Bari region, is a popular tourist destination for foreigners.