La La Land wins five awards at BAFTA
The film's leading actress, Emma Stone, put US politics in the spotlight in her speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.
Emma Stone holds the award for leading Actress, 'La La Land' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 12, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

The musical "La La Land" won five awards including one for best film at the 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday before the Oscars later this month.

The success came after it picked up seven awards at the 74th Golden Globes on January.

"La La Land", a throwback musical about an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who are trying to make their way in Hollywood, had been nominated for 11 awards at the ceremony and won four of them in the categories: best movie, best film music, best direction and best actress.

In her speech, Emma Stone, the winner of the best actress award for her role in the movie, waxed political.

"In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," Stone said.

Veteran actor and comedian Mel Brooks who was honoured for his lifetime of work with the academy's fellowship award also made light of the current political situation.

"I'm not afraid of Trump, not at all," Brooks told reporters, after he won an award for contribution to film, known as the Fellowship.

"I think he's mostly an entertainer," he added.

TRT World 's Sarah Morice has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
